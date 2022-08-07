IRCTC Update: Over 170 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways on Sunday owing to maintenance and operational-related works. According to the railway department, 144 trains scheduled to depart on August 7 were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 124 trains that were scheduled to depart on August 6 and partially cancelled 33 trains.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Resume Services of 4 Pairs Of Express Trains | Full List Here

List of trains cancelled on August 7 (Sunday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05036 , 05040 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11027 , 11139 , 11140 , 11421 , 11422 , 12115 , 12116 , 12145 , 12157 , 12158 , 12169 , 12170 , 12855 , 14213 , 14214 , 16381 , 16382 , 16502 , 16587 , 16588 , 16613 , 17031 , 17032 , 17222 , 17324 , 18109 , 18110 , 18239 , 18240 , 19567 , 20915 , 20919 , 20948 , 20949 , 22159 , 22160 , 22620 , 22905 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37746 , 37782 , 37823 , 37834 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47203 , 47220 , 52456 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Three steps to check your train’s running status

1. Visit official website – www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

2. Scroll down below and enter details such as train number and date of your trains scheduled to depart

3. Click on the search button where the details will be declared if your train has been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted.

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.