IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled over 180 trains due to maintenance and operational reasons. In its latest update, the railways said 157 trains scheduled to depart today (May 7) were fully cancelled while 27 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways cancelled 157 trains on Friday due to the operational purpose.

On Thursday, the railways department cancelled 1,100 trains across the country for the next 20 days to make way for goods trains to transport coal to regions where there is a deficit. Notably, the cancellation of trains included 500 trips of express trains and 580 trips of passenger trains. Last month, nearly 670 trips of passenger trains were curtailed to facilitate the coal supply.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains On May 7 (Saturday)

How to check the list of fully/partially cancelled trains

Step 1: Log onto enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Log onto enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Step 2: Click Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Step 3: Select Cancelled Trains option

Select Cancelled Trains option Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.