IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday said it had cancelled over 200 trains owing to several reasons including operational and maintenance works. In an update shared on IRCTC official website, the railway department said 173 trains scheduled to depart on August 14 were fully cancelled while 36 trains were partially cancelled. On Saturday, the railways had fully cancelled 40 trains while 29 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: How to Book Train Tickets Online Via IRCTC App, Website on your smartphone? Check Steps Here

List of cancelled trains on August 14 (Sunday)

01315 , 01316 , 01372 , 01373 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03594 , 03607 , 03608 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07693 , 07694 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08268 , 08277 , 08278 , 08527 , 08528 , 08644 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11421 , 11422 , 11753 , 12135 , 12140 , 12169 , 12170 , 12811 , 12856 , 13347 , 13348 , 15081 , 15082 , 18110 , 18301 , 18302 , 20846 , 20948 , 20949 , 22845 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47167 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

