IRCTC Update: Over 270 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways on Saturday due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the railway department, 235 trains scheduled to depart today (May 14) were fully cancelled while 40 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways on Friday cancelled 200 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. In an update shared on its official IRCTC website, the railways said 173 trains were fully cancelled while 27 trains were partially cancelled on May 13.Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains to Run Faster as Indian Railways Removes Permanent Speed Restrictions

Last month, nearly 670 trips of passenger trains were curtailed to facilitate the coal supply. The move had caused some inconvenience to passengers travelling to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

List of fully cancelled trains on May 14

00101 , 00123 , 01511 , 01512 , 01521 , 01522 , 01523 , 01524 , 01525 , 01526 , 01527 , 01528 , 01529 , 01530 , 01531 , 01532 , 01533 , 01776 , 01777 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04379 , 04380 , 05331 , 05332 , 05366 , 05589 , 06431 , 07795 , 07796 , 08437 , 08438 , 08671 , 08672 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09484 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11421 , 11422 , 12157 , 12158 , 12812 , 12879 , 13015 , 13016 , 13027 , 13028 , 13031 , 13032 , 13465 , 13466 , 14307 , 14308 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20844 , 20845 , 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22454 , 31151 , 31152 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37231 , 37233 , 37235 , 37237 , 37239 , 37241 , 37242 , 37243 , 37244 , 37245 , 37246 , 37247 , 37248 , 37249 , 37250 , 37251 , 37252 , 37253 , 37254 , 37256 , 37260 , 37262 , 37266 , 37272 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37652 , 37655 , 37657 , 37658 , 37732 , 37744 , 37746 , 37749 , 37751 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37832 , 37834 , 37836 , 37915 , 37917 , 37922 , 37924 , 38801 , 38808 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47210 , 52965 , 52966

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.