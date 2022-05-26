IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that over 320 trains scheduled to depart on Friday (May 27) have been cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the update by the railways which was shared on its IRCTC website, 287 trains scheduled to depart on May 27 were fully cancelled while 41 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Indian Railways Ticket Booking Rule Changed! Senior Citizens Will No Longer Get Concession | Details Here

This comes a day after the railway department fully cancelled 307 trains and partially cancelled 42 trains on Thursday (May 26) due to the operational reasons. Last month, nearly 670 trips of passenger trains were curtailed to facilitate the coal supply. The move had then caused inconvenience to passengers travelling to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains On May 27, 2022 (Friday)

00109 , 00464 , 01511 , 01512 , 01521 , 01522 , 01523 , 01524 , 01525 , 01526 , 01527 , 01528 , 01529 , 01530 , 01531 , 01532 , 01533 , 01767 , 01768 , 03047 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03101 , 03130 , 03591 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 04379 , 04380 , 04463 , 04464 , 04997 , 04998 , 05005 , 05043 , 05053 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05366 , 05371 , 05372 , 05373 , 05374 , 05753 , 05754 , 06431 , 06443 , 06444 , 06449 , 06450 , 06451 , 06452 , 06591 , 07029 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08438 , 08641 , 08642 , 08647 , 08648 , 08649 , 08650 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 08669 , 08670 , 08671 , 08672 , 08679 , 08680 , 08695 , 08696 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09451 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11124 , 11265 , 11266 , 11421 , 11422 , 12081 , 12082 , 12157 , 12158 , 12383 , 12384 , 12529 , 12530 , 12571 , 12623 , 12624 , 12812 , 12883 , 12884 , 12885 , 12886 , 13011 , 13015 , 13016 , 13017 , 13018 , 13021 , 13023 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13033 , 13034 , 13045 , 13046 , 13053 , 13054 , 13063 , 13064 , 13105 , 13106 , 13141 , 13142 , 13145 , 13146 , 13153 , 13154 , 13156 , 13159 , 13163 , 13170 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 13465 , 13466 , 14307 , 14308 , 14803 , 14804 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15048 , 15051 , 15069 , 15070 , 15113 , 15114 , 15203 , 15204 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15722 , 15777 , 15778 , 15960 , 15961 , 16301 , 16302 , 16327 , 16328 , 16525 , 16526 , 16791 , 18003 , 18004 , 18011 , 18012 , 18013 , 18014 , 18023 , 18027 , 18028 , 18085 , 18086 , 18115 , 18116 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22321 , 22322 , 22453 , 22454 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

How to check list of fully/partially cancelled trains: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Important Note: The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train. For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.