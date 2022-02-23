IRCTC latest news: The Indian Railways cancelled over 350 trains scheduled to depart on Wednesday mainly due to operational reasons. According to the fresh notification from railways, 313 trains were fully cancelled and 48 trains were partially cancelled. The cancelled trains which were scheduled for today (February 23) were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Posts on cr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains. Also Read - Indian Railways Runs Shri Ramayana Yatra Train From Today. Check Routes, Ticket Fare, And How to Book Tickets

On Sunday (February 20), the Indian Railways had fully cancelled 371 trains and partially cancelled 57 trains. Also Read - India Railways Booking: IRCTC Launches 'Confirm Ticket' App For Tatkal Booking. Details Here

List of fully cancelled trains on February 23, 2022

01539 , 01540 , 03042 , 03057 , 03060 , 03068 , 03087 , 03091 , 03427 , 03461 , 03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03591 , 03592 , 04193 , 04194 , 05137 , 05138 , 05245 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 06243 , 06244 , 06510 , 06591 , 06592 , 07292 , 07347 , 07348 , 07369 , 07370 , 07555 , 07556 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09066 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 09447 , 10101 , 10102 , 12053 , 12054 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12267 , 12268 , 12368 , 12369 , 12393 , 12395 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12554 , 12557 , 12571 , 12596 , 12614 , 12768 , 12874 , 12912 , 12987 , 12988 , 13141 , 13142 , 13414 , 13483 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14309 , 14310 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14507 , 14508 , 14521 , 14522 , 14525 , 14526 , 14673 , 14813 , 14814 , 14823 , 14824 , 14887 , 14888 , 15011 , 15012 , 15039 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15058 , 15067 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15128 , 15159 , 15204 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 15709 , 15710 , 15719 , 15720 , 15904 , 16579 , 16580 , 17391 , 17392 , 18103 , 18104 , 18413 , 18414 , 19575 , 20940 , 20948 , 20949 , 22169 , 22406 , 22453 , 22454 , 22531 , 22532 , 22917 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34331 , 34334 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37111 , 37112 , 37117 , 37118 , 37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37394 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 52591 , 52596 , 52598 , 52965 , 52966

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains