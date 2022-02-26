IRCTC latest update: Over 380 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Saturday due to operational and weather-related reasons. According to the latest notification from the railways, 334 trains scheduled for today (February 26) were fully cancelled while 54 trains were partially cancelled. The cancelled trains were operational in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Odisha and Assam.Also Read - Indian Railways Runs Shri Ramayana Yatra Train From Today. Check Routes, Ticket Fare, And How to Book Tickets

This comes a day after 368 trains were fully cancelled on Friday while 62 trains were partially cancelled due to operational reasons.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains. Also Read – IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 360 Trains Today

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on February 26, 2022

