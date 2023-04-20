Home

Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains Today; Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Several trains were fully and partially cancelled by the railway department on Thursday to carry out maintenance and operational-related works.

The railway department carries out timely operational and engineerings works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. (Photo: Pixabay)

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled several trains owing to operational and maintenance-related works. The railway department carries out timely operational and engineerings works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Many trains that were scheduled to depart on April 20 were also rescheduled on some routes.

List of trains cancelled on April 20 (Thursday)

Train number 08757 Manendragarh-Ambikapur MEMU running from Manendragarh to Ambikapur will remain cancelled on Thursday.

Train number 08750 Ambikapur-Shahdol MEMU running from Ambikapur to Shahdol

Due to less occupancy, train number 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will remain cancelled today

Train number 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal

Train number 04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train number 04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO will start from Bharatgarh.

Train number 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train number 04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO to short originate from Bharatgarh

Train numbers 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh

Train number 04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO will be short-terminated at Rupnagar

Train number 04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO will short originate from Rupnagar

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

