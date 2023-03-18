Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains Today. Check List Here

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains Today. Check List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled several trains that were scheduled to depart as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works.

Train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund, the IndianRailways said. (Photo: Pixabay)

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled several trains that were scheduled to depart as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works. Every week the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY (MARCH 18)

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram Jn will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 15.50 hrs o­n will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 17.05 hrs

Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 14.30 hrs

Train Nos.12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni –

Up Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda),

Dn Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Dn Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah). Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar o­n 15.03.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra. 12485/12486 Nanded–Shri Ganganagar express JCO will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

14736 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar Express JCO 16.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 will short originate from Bathinda and partially cancelled between Ambala Cant- Bathinda.

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be re-scheduled by 120 minutes from Gorakhpur

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be re-scheduled by 120 minutes from Gorakhpur 15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express JCO

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.