IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains Today. Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled several trains that were scheduled to depart as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works.

Train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund, the IndianRailways said. (Photo: Pixabay)

IRCTC Latest Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled several trains that were scheduled to depart as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works. Every week the railway department performs engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY (MARCH 19)

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special will be cancelled from March 17 to 19, 2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on 19 – March – 2023

Partial Cancellation / Diversion / Rescheduling of Train Services

Partial Cancellation of Train Services/ Diversion of Train Services

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram Jn at 23.00 hrs o­n 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 15.50 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 17.05 hrs

Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 07.20 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 14.30 hrs

Train Nos.12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO 14.03.2023 to 23.023.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni: – UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda), and Dn Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar o­n 15.03.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

12485/12486 Nanded–Shri Ganganagar express JCO 16.03.2023, 20,03.2023 & 23.03.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

14736 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar Express JCO 16.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 will short originate from Bathinda and partially cancelled between Ambala Cant- Bathinda.

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 11.03.2023, 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be re-scheduled by 120 minutes from Gorakhpur.

15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express JCO 04.03.2023, 11.03.2023 and 18.03.2023.

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 27.03.2023) will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 28.03.2023) will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

