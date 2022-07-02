IRCTC update: The Indian Railways cancelled over 200 trains due to weather, law and order and operational reasons. According to the railways, 149 trains scheduled to depart on Sunday (July 3) were fully cancelled while 53 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 149 trains while 45 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Travelling At Night In Train? Activate THIS Destination Alert Service By Indian Railways. Check Details Here

List of trains cancelled on July 3 (Saturday)

01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01666 , 02576 , 03037 , 03038 , 03094 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03405 , 03406 , 03433 , 03459 , 03460 , 04379 , 05334 , 05366 , 05408 , 05415 , 05416 , 06977 , 06980 , 07331 , 07332 , 07906 , 07907 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12070 , 12757 , 12758 , 12811 , 12855 , 12929 , 12930 , 13419 , 14236 , 15116 , 15553 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15642 , 17003 , 17004 , 18109 , 18235 , 18236 , 18239 , 18240 , 18247 , 18248 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19306 , 20846 , 22454 , 22620 , 22827 , 22847 , 22929 , 22930 , 22937 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47210 , 52966

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.