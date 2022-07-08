IRCTC update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 173 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to an update shared on IRCTC’s website by the railways, 132 trains scheduled to depart today (July 8) were fully cancelled while 41 trains were partially cancelled. On July 2, railways fully cancelled 149 trains while 53 trains were partially cancelled due to weather, law and order and operational reasons.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News Today: Terminals of These 6 Trains to be Changed From July 10. Deets Inside

List of trains cancelled on July 8 (Friday)

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 02575 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 05350 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07331 , 07332 , 07519 , 07793 , 07794 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08263 , 08264 , 08441 , 08442 , 08527 , 08528 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09465 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11116 , 11265 , 11266 , 12368 , 12757 , 12758 , 12812 , 12824 , 13109 , 13131 , 14109 , 14110 , 15231 , 15232 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15777 , 15778 , 17003 , 17004 , 18107 , 18108 , 18201 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.