IRCTC Update: 174 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday said 134 trains scheduled to depart on November 23 were fully cancelled.

Updated: November 23, 2022 8:27 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s account. (File Photo)

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled 174 trains due to maintenance and operational reasons. As per the update shared by the railway department, 134 trains scheduled to depart on November 23 were fully cancelled while 40 trains were partially cancelled. Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s account. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List Of Fully Cancelled Trains On November 23 (Wednesday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers – 

00109 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 02518 , 03371 , 03372 , 03513 , 03515 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04997 , 04998 , 05032 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06429 , 06430 , 06768 , 06769 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 07351 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08551 , 08552 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09459 , 09460 , 09604 , 10101 , 10102 , 13345 , 13346 , 15129 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18046 , 18513 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22842 , 22864 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

How to check if your train is cancelled

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

  1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  2. Enter the train number in the text box provided.
  3. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
  4. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
  5. To check via SMS – Send SMS  – ‘AD ‘ to 139
  6. For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Important Note: Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

