IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancelled 186 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today – Check Full List

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 186 trains to carry out engineering and operational works.

The train passengers will get a full refund against their reservations.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 186 trains due to engineering and operational works. The railway department, in an update, said 130 trains scheduled to depart on November 18 were fully cancelled while 56 trains were partially cancelled. Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Also Read: Indian Railways To Allot Only LHB Coaches Under Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on November 18 (Friday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

01204 , 01323 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03371 , 03372 , 03513 , 03515 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07351 , 07352 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07579 , 07580 , 07779 , 07782 , 07783 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11652 , 13343 , 13344 , 17259 , 17260 , 18235 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 22162 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32412 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Important Note: Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.