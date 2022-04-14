New Delhi: The India Railways on Thursday cancelled over 160 trains due to operational and maintenance reason. According to a notification by the railway department shared on its website, 128 trains scheduled to depart today (April 14) were cancelled while 33 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways cancelled 183 trains on Wednesday.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railways to Run Unreserved Special Trains on These Routes | Full List Here

For more information, the railway authorities have urged passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

Complete list of trains cancelled today (April 14)

00112 , 00804 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03440 , 03591 , 03592 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05334 , 05366 , 06831 , 06838 , 07331 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08437 , 08438 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 13421 , 15777 , 15778 , 17317 , 17318 , 17325 , 17326 , 18175 , 18176 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 18601 , 18602 , 19576 , 20948 , 20949 , 22170 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 32212 , 34111 , 34112 , 34165 , 34166 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38911 , 38916 , 52965 , 52966

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains