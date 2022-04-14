New Delhi: The India Railways on Thursday cancelled over 160 trains due to operational and maintenance reason. According to a notification by the railway department shared on its website, 128 trains scheduled to depart today (April 14) were cancelled while 33 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways cancelled 183 trains on Wednesday.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railways to Run Unreserved Special Trains on These Routes | Full List Here
For more information, the railway authorities have urged passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.
Complete list of trains cancelled today (April 14)
00112 , 00804 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03440 , 03591 , 03592 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05334 , 05366 , 06831 , 06838 , 07331 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08437 , 08438 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 13421 , 15777 , 15778 , 17317 , 17318 , 17325 , 17326 , 18175 , 18176 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 18601 , 18602 , 19576 , 20948 , 20949 , 22170 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 32212 , 34111 , 34112 , 34165 , 34166 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38911 , 38916 , 52965 , 52966
How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide
- Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
- Click on the station name against the station code
- You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains
- Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
- Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.