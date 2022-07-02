New Delhi: Are you travelling in a train at night and worried that you might miss your destination if you fall asleep? Don’t worry, we have (courtesy of Indian Railways) got you covered. According to the Indian Railways, train passengers can avail a destination alert service. A ‘wake up call’ alert facility has been provided in selected trains wherein SMS alert is sent to the passengers 20 minutes prior to their arrival at the destination.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: India Railways to Start Swadesh Darshan Special Train From Madhya Pradesh Soon. Check Ticket Fare, Itinerary Details
The facility is available for train passengers travelling from 11 pm to 7 am. This facility will help passengers get a good night sleep without fear on missing their train. The service does not require internet access and the passengers can simply avail the facility by dialing ‘139’.
Steps to activate destination alert service
- Dial ‘139’ from your mobile number where you want to receive the destination alert
- Choose preferred language from the options available
- You will have to select option ‘7’ from the menu
- To set the wake-up call alert, you will then have to press option ‘2’
- Now, enter the 10-digit PNR of train ticket
- Press ‘1’ to confirm your PNR number
- You will receive a confirmation message on your mobile number for the activation of destination alert
Recap: Trains passengers travelling from 11 pm to 7 am can avail ‘destination alert facility’ by Indian Railways.