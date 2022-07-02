New Delhi: Are you travelling in a train at night and worried that you might miss your destination if you fall asleep? Don’t worry, we have (courtesy of Indian Railways) got you covered. According to the Indian Railways, train passengers can avail a destination alert service. A ‘wake up call’ alert facility has been provided in selected trains wherein SMS alert is sent to the passengers 20 minutes prior to their arrival at the destination.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: India Railways to Start Swadesh Darshan Special Train From Madhya Pradesh Soon. Check Ticket Fare, Itinerary Details

The facility is available for train passengers travelling from 11 pm to 7 am. This facility will help passengers get a good night sleep without fear on missing their train. The service does not require internet access and the passengers can simply avail the facility by dialing ‘139’.

Steps to activate destination alert service

Dial ‘139’ from your mobile number where you want to receive the destination alert

Choose preferred language from the options available

You will have to select option ‘7’ from the menu

To set the wake-up call alert, you will then have to press option ‘2’

Now, enter the 10-digit PNR of train ticket

Press ‘1’ to confirm your PNR number

You will receive a confirmation message on your mobile number for the activation of destination alert

Recap: Trains passengers travelling from 11 pm to 7 am can avail ‘destination alert facility’ by Indian Railways.