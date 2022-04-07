New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced that 149 trains scheduled to depart on Friday were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons. The railways, in a notification on Thursday, confirmed that 122 trains were fully cancelled while 27 trains for tomorrow (April 8) were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Completes Registration Process, May Operate 2 Bharat Gaurav Trains on Delhi-Mumbai Route: Report

The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train.

List of cancelled trains on April 8

01811 , 01812 , 01820 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04117 , 04118 , 04184 , 04305 , 04306 , 04337 , 04338 , 04443 , 04444 , 04653 , 05091 , 05092 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 07906 , 07907 , 08210 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 08861 , 08862 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11601 , 11602 , 11807 , 11808 , 11901 , 11902 , 12492 , 14235 , 14236 , 14307 , 14308 , 15043 , 15044 , 15777 , 15778 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22453 , 22454 , 32212 , 36811 , 36812 , 36854 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37394 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

How to check if your train has been cancelled