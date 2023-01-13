Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 264 Trains Today

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 264 Trains Today

The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 264 trains as it needed to carry out maintenance and operational related works.

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 264 trains as it needed to carry out maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. As per the railway department, 90 more trains were partially cancelled.

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in Click on the station name against the station code You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139