IRCTC Update: With operational works being carried out at certain lines, the Indian Railways on Sunday fully and partially cancelled 238 trains. As per the railway department, 173 trains scheduled to depart on September 18 were fully cancelled. More 65 trains were also partially cancelled by the railways, it said. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Delhi, Coimbatore, Pathankot, Kanpur, Asansol, others.Also Read - Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Vaishno Devi On Navratri; Check Package Cost, Routes Here

List of fully cancelled trains on September 18 (Sunday)

00651 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04871 , 04872 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07464 , 07465 , 07628 , 07630 , 07783 , 07786 , 07864 , 07873 , 07887 , 07888 , 07889 , 07890 , 08263 , 08276 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 08747 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12593 , 12705 , 12706 , 13010 , 13020 , 13022 , 13024 , 13032 , 13044 , 13045 , 13046 , 13106 , 13152 , 13160 , 13180 , 13186 , 13309 , 13310 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 17268 , 18206 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22139 , 22165 , 22868 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36834 , 36836 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 36846 , 36854 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37846 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

On Saturday, the Indian Railways said it has decided to provide bedrolls to the passengers travelling in third AC economy class coaches. Prior to this, this service was not available for the third AC economy class coaches.

Giving details, the railway authorities said that the passengers traveling in third AC economy class coaches will also be provided with bedroll facilities from September 20. Earlier, the passengers travelling by AC 3-tier economy class were not getting the bedrolls facility as these coaches did not have space for keeping the bed linen.