IRCTC Update: Nearly 140 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today – Check Complete List Here

IRCTC Update: Nearly 140 trains were fully cancelled by Indian Railways on Thursday as it needs to carry out operational and engineering works.

The railway department, in an update, said 50 more trains scheduled to depart on November 24 were partially cancelled

IRCTC Update: Nearly 140 trains were fully cancelled by Indian Railways on Thursday due to maintenance and operational works. The railway department, in an update, said 50 more trains scheduled to depart on November 24 were partially cancelled for the same reason. Every week, several trains are cancelled for carrying out engineering and operational-related work for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On November 24 (Thursday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 02101 , 03085 , 03086 , 03371 , 03372 , 03513 , 03515 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04975 , 05019 , 05020 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05607 , 05804 , 06768 , 06769 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06977 , 06980 , 07351 , 07352 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08131 , 08132 , 08521 , 08522 , 08531 , 08532 , 08552 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09459 , 09460 , 10101 , 10102 , 13343 , 13346 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18525 , 18526 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22819 , 22820 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538

4 steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s account. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.