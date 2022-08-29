IRCTC update: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 191 trains as the department needs to carry out maintenance and operational-related works. According to the railways, 156 trains scheduled to depart on August 29 were fully cancelled while 35 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Asansol, Ludhiana, etc. This comes a day after 160 trains scheduled to depart on August 28 were fully cancelled while 42 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Introduces Unreserved Sleeper Coaches in 9 Pairs of Trains | Full List Here

List of trains cancelled on August 29 (Monday)

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01823 , 01824 , 01825 , 01826 , 01827 , 01828 , 02564 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03591 , 03592 , 04213 , 04214 , 04296 , 04297 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04997 , 04998 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05331 , 05332 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05801 , 05802 , 05803 , 05809 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07520 , 07523 , 07524 , 07525 , 07526 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 12179 , 12180 , 12221 , 12572 , 12594 , 12595 , 12767 , 12811 , 12880 , 13181 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13426 , 14123 , 14124 , 15078 , 15083 , 15084 , 15418 , 15625 , 15753 , 15754 , 15769 , 15770 , 15777 , 15778 , 15811 , 15812 , 15960 , 15961 , 17322 , 19401 , 20821 , 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22454 , 22531 , 22532 , 22846 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37811 , 37812 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.