IRCTC Update: Nearly 240 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday fully cancelled nearly 240 trains for carrying out maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the notification issued by the railway department, 66 more trains were partially cancelled for the same reason. Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00109 , 00402 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04962 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06405 , 06409 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07378 , 07906 , 07907 , 08013 , 08014 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11409 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14731 , 14732 , 14853 , 14866 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15551 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 17309 , 17310 , 17347 , 17348 , 18103 , 18104 , 20948 , 20949 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 22627 , 22628 , 22959 , 22960 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

Steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.