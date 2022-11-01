IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Tuesday fully or partially cancelled 146 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance work. As per the railway department, 113 trains scheduled to depart on November 1 were fully cancelled while 33 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Nagpur, Bhiwandi, Pathankot, and Joginder Nagar among others.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 80 Trains On Chhath Puja. Check complete List Here

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 1 (TUESDAY)

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04325 , 04326 , 04493 , 04501 , 04502 , 04504 , 04524 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04551 , 04552 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04690 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06275 , 06276 , 06726 , 06802 , 06803 , 06980 , 06997 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09151 , 09152 , 09153 , 09154 , 09156 , 09161 , 09172 , 09299 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 20948 , 22429 , 22430 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36088 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format

Important Note: Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.