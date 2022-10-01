Indian Railways cancelled trains today list, October 1, IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday fully cancelled 52 trains and 26 trains partially in view of maintenance and infrastructure works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Delhi, Kanpur and more. Tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.Also Read - IRCTC Update, September 29: Indian Railways Cancels 244 Trains Today. Check List Here

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 1 (SATURDAY)

01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01886, 03289, 03591, 03592, 04133, 04136, 04136, 04255, 04256, 04267, 04268, 04381, 04382, 05117, 05118, 05334, 05380, 05460, 08263, 08318, 09484, 11265, 11266, 11651, 11652, 12879, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14123, 14124, 14201, 14202, 14203, 14204, 14213, 14214, 15107, 15108, 18206, 18234, 18236, 18247, 18248, 20949, 22868, 22893, 22960

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

Enter the train number on the text box provided.

Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.

Press Search button to get the result on tabular format

To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139

For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.