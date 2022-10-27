IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 126 trains due to maintenance and operational reasons. According to the update shared on IRCTC’s website, 92 trains scheduled to depart on October 27 while 42 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway to Run 2 Special Trains To Avoid Rush; Check Date, Routes Here
LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 27 (THURSDAY)
01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01671 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06255 , 06270 , 06441 , 06778 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13305 , 13306 , 13343 , 13346 , 13546 , 13553 , 13554 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538
Steps to check if your train is cancelled
- Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
- Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement
How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide
- Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
- Click on the station name against the station code
- You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
How to check live train running status
- Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
- Enter the train number in the text box provided
- Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format
- Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.