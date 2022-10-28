IRCTC Update: Nearly 140 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Friday due to maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. According to the railway department, 95 trains scheduled to depart on October 28 were fully cancelled while 44 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled over 130 trains as it needed to carry out operational work.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2022 | Details Here
LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 28 (FRIDAY)
01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06559 , 06802 , 06803 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08013 , 08014 , 08123 , 08124 , 08133 , 08134 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13343 , 13344 , 13554 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18109 , 18110 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 Also Read - IRCTC Update, Oct 27: Indian Railways Cancels Over 130 Trains Today. Check List Here
Steps to check if your train is cancelled
- Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
- Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement
Check live train running status in 4 simple steps
- Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
- Step 2: Enter the train number in the text box provided
- Step 3: Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format
- Step 4: Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide
- Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
- Click on the station name against the station code
- You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
Important Note: Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.