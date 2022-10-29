IRCTC Update: Over 140 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Sunday in order to carry out maintenance and operational works. According to the update shared on IRCTC’s website, 100 trains scheduled to depart on October 29 were fully cancelled while 45 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2022 | Details Here

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED ON OCTOBER 29 (SATURDAY)

00901 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06559 , 06802 , 06803 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08013 , 08014 , 08123 , 08124 , 08133 , 08134 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13305 , 13306 , 13343 , 13344 , 13546 , 13553 , 13554 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18109 , 18110 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

Enter the train number in the text box provided

Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format

Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format

Important Note: Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.