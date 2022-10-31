IRCTC latest update, October 31: The Indian Railways has announced cancellation of 88 trains completely and 43partially on Chhath Puja, October 31. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Pathankot, Satara, Nagpur and more. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.Also Read - Over 4000 Trains Hit Cattle In 2022 Alone, More Than 22 Strike Daily: Report

List of Fully Cancelled Trains On October 31, Monday

01415 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01671 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03592 , 04490 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 30411 , 30412 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 To contact the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains' schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.