IRCTC Update: Owing to maintenance and operational work, the Indian railways on Wednesday cancelled over 150 trains. The railways, in an announcement on its official IRCTC website, said 114 trains scheduled to depart today (July 20) were fully cancelled while 38 trains were partially cancelled. This comes after 203 trains were cancelled on July 17 due to operational reasons.

List of trains cancelled on July 20

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07594 , 07595 , 07793 , 07794 , 07853 , 07854 , 07906 , 07907 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 12757 , 12758 , 12904 , 12926 , 12948 , 15231 , 15232 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15777 , 15778 , 15887 , 15888 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 18108 , 18176 , 18201 , 18204 , 18257 , 18258 , 19020 , 19575 , 20472 , 20502 , 22165 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.