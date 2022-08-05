IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled over 160 trains due to operational and maintenance issues. According to the latest notification shared on IRCTC’s official website, 131 trains scheduled to depart on August 5 were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Resume Services of 4 Pairs Of Express Trains | Full List Here
Train passengers can visit the official website to know more about train schedules, arrival and departure status. In case of any further queries, they can also download mobile application NTES.
List of trains cancelled on August 5 (Friday)
01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08441 , 08442 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09396 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11026 , 11027 , 11139 , 11140 , 11421 , 11422 , 12115 , 12116 , 12157 , 12158 , 12169 , 12170 , 14213 , 14214 , 14236 , 15053 , 15083 , 15084 , 15777 , 15778 , 16587 , 16614 , 17031 , 17032 , 17323 , 18125 , 18126 , 19568 , 20948 , 20949 , 22159 , 22160 , 22602 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594
Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:
- Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
- Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement