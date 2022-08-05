IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled over 160 trains due to operational and maintenance issues. According to the latest notification shared on IRCTC’s official website, 131 trains scheduled to depart on August 5 were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Resume Services of 4 Pairs Of Express Trains | Full List Here

Train passengers can visit the official website to know more about train schedules, arrival and departure status. In case of any further queries, they can also download mobile application NTES.

List of trains cancelled on August 5 (Friday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08441 , 08442 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09396 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11026 , 11027 , 11139 , 11140 , 11421 , 11422 , 12115 , 12116 , 12157 , 12158 , 12169 , 12170 , 14213 , 14214 , 14236 , 15053 , 15083 , 15084 , 15777 , 15778 , 16587 , 16614 , 17031 , 17032 , 17323 , 18125 , 18126 , 19568 , 20948 , 20949 , 22159 , 22160 , 22602 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains: