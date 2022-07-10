IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 200 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. The railways, which shared the latest update on its official IRCTC website, announced that 190 trains scheduled to depart on Sunday (July 10) were fully cancelled while 37 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 131 trains scheduled to depart on Saturday (July 9) and partially cancelled 31 trains. On July 8, 132 trains were fully cancelled while 41 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News Today: Terminals of These 6 Trains to be Changed From July 10. Deets Inside

List of trains cancelled on July 10 (Sunday)

01539 , 01540 , 02576 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03360 , 04129 , 04130 , 04143 , 04144 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 05350 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07594 , 07595 , 07793 , 07794 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08861 , 08862 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12419 , 12420 , 12757 , 12758 , 12811 , 12824 , 12929 , 12930 , 13129 , 13130 , 13132 , 14109 , 14110 , 15231 , 15232 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15642 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17267 , 17268 , 17482 , 18107 , 18108 , 18202 , 18203 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 18301 , 18302 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19306 , 19426 , 20471 , 20846 , 20972 , 22122 , 22847 , 22910 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47119 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47156 , 47157 , 47158 , 47161 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47177 , 47179 , 47181 , 47182 , 47185 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 47220

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

