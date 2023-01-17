  • Home
IRCTC Update: Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check List Here

The Indian Railways on Tuesday fully cancelled over 300 trains due to maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Published: January 17, 2023 6:56 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

As per the notification by the railway department, 78 more trains scheduled to depart on January 17 were partially cancelled.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Tuesday fully cancelled over 300 trains due to maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the notification by the railway department, 78 more trains scheduled to depart on January 17 were partially cancelled. Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On January 17, 2023 (Tuesday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00469 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12172 , 12215 , 12216 , 12241 , 12242 , 12318 , 12357 , 12367 , 12370 , 12398 , 12497 , 12498 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12583 , 12584 , 12596 , 12873 , 12874 , 12988 , 13020 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14863 , 14864 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15619 , 15715 , 15716 , 15910 , 17309 , 17310 , 17316 , 17333 , 17334 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 22446 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966

