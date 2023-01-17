Home

IRCTC Update: Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check List Here

The Indian Railways on Tuesday fully cancelled over 300 trains due to maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

As per the notification by the railway department, 78 more trains scheduled to depart on January 17 were partially cancelled.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On January 17, 2023 (Tuesday)

00469 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12172 , 12215 , 12216 , 12241 , 12242 , 12318 , 12357 , 12367 , 12370 , 12398 , 12497 , 12498 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12583 , 12584 , 12596 , 12873 , 12874 , 12988 , 13020 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14863 , 14864 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15619 , 15715 , 15716 , 15910 , 17309 , 17310 , 17316 , 17333 , 17334 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 22446 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966