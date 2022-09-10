IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday announced it has cancelled 243 trains owing to maintenance and technical issues. As per the update shared by the railways, 179 trains scheduled to depart on September 10 were fully cancelled while 64 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Kanpur, Bhatinda and more. This comes a day after 185 trains scheduled to depart on September 9 were fully cancelled while 69 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Over 250 Trains Cancelled By Railways Today. Check Details Here

List of trains cancelled on September 10 (Saturday)

00113 , 01158 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04142 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12705 , 12706 , 12919 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 14033 , 14034 , 14504 , 14609 , 14610 , 18529 , 18530 , 19803 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22974 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36822 , 36824 , 36828 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37815 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37827 , 37829 , 37830 , 37833 , 37834 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37843 , 37845 , 37846 , 37848 , 37849 , 37853 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide