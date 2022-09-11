IRCTC Update: Over 240 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways on Sunday as it needed to carry out maintenance and operational works. The railway department said 176 trains scheduled to depart on September 11 were fully cancelled while 67 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Asansol, Prayagraj, Guwahati, Madurai and others. The railway department on Saturday had also cancelled 243 trains due to technical and engineering-related works.Also Read - Delhi Metro Latest Update: DMRC Suspends Train Services Between These Stations Today. Check Timing, Other Details

List of trains cancelled on September 10 (Sunday)

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

