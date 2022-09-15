IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 315 trains due to maintenance and operational issues. As per the update shared by the railways, 253 trains scheduled to depart on September 15 were fully cancelled while 62 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Kanpur, Bhatinda and more. Meanwhile, 56 trains were rescheduled or diverted by the railway department on Thursday.Also Read - Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Vaishno Devi On Navratri; Check Package Cost, Routes Here

List Of Cancelled Trains On September 15 (Friday)

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide