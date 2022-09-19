IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 234 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. The railways, in an announcement, said 149 trains scheduled to depart on September 19 were fully cancelled while 85 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Delhi, Howrah, Rampur, Bhatinda and more.Also Read - New Vande Bharat Trains to Affect Running of Tejas Express For This Reason: Here's Why IRCTC Expresses Concern

List of cancelled trains on September 19 (Monday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07464 , 07465 , 07628 , 07630 , 07783 , 07786 , 07864 , 07873 , 07887 , 07888 , 07889 , 07890 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08437 , 08438 , 08747 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12535 , 12594 , 12705 , 12706 , 13346 , 15777 , 15778 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 17268 , 18204 , 18207 , 18214 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 19207 , 19208 , 19608 , 20948 , 20949 , 22168 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37844 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.