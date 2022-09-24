IRCTC Update: As many as 288 trains were fully or partially cancelled by the Indian Railways on Saturday due to operational and maintenance-related works. In its latest notification, the railway department announced that 210 trains scheduled to depart on September 24 were fully cancelled while 78 trains were partially cancelled. Every week, hundreds of trains are cancelled by the railways to carry out technical and engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety reasons.Also Read - IRCTC News: Vrat Thalis To Be Available on Trains | Deets Inside

COMPLETE LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON SEPTEMBER 24 (SATURDAY)

01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03037 , 03038 , 03085 , 03086 , 03091 , 03092 , 03094 , 03407 , 03408 , 03431 , 03432 , 03433 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05405 , 05406 , 05407 , 05408 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 08263 , 08264 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09514 , 09521 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12101 , 12119 , 12129 , 12130 , 12152 , 12221 , 12222 , 12593 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12879 , 13287 , 13288 , 13309 , 13343 , 13425 , 14123 , 14124 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15107 , 15108 , 17007 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18206 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 18574 , 19207 , 19208 , 20807 , 20808 , 20810 , 20822 , 20948 , 20949 , 20971 , 22139 , 22161 , 22162 , 22165 , 22512 , 22830 , 22868 , 22893 , 22939 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37846 , 52540 , 52541

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide