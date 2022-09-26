IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday fully cancelled 175 trains as it needs to carry out infrastructure upkeep-related maintenance and operational works. The railway department, in its latest update, said 175 trains scheduled to depart on September 26 were fully cancelled while 84 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains On Sunday, the railways, had fully cancelled 250 trains while partially cancelled 119 trains due to the similar reason.Also Read - Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Gifs, Quotes And WhatsApp Forward

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON SEPTEMBER 26 (MONDAY)

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday introduced a new tour package called 'The Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package'. The tour package will cover three prominent Jyotirling temples – Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar & Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) along with the visit to Sai Baba Temple (Shirdi), Goa, and the tallest statue of world "Statue of Unity" in the State of Gujrat. The package includes 9 night- 10 days long tour.

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, which will begin its journey on December 23, 2022. The package will cost Rs 66415 (Comfort) for a single share. The seating arrangement will be finalised seven days prior to departure and allocation of the lower berth is not guaranteed.

IRCTC on its Twitter page shared the information and tweeted, “Get ready for the New Year Bonanza with IRCTC’S tour package starting from ₹57750/-. For details & booking, visit https://bit.ly/3BursOj @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail.”

Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes accommodations, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.