IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 244 trains in view of maintenance and infrastructure works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. According to the announcement made by the railway department, 175 trains which were scheduled to depart on September 29 were fully cancelled while 69 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pathankot, Lucknow, Varanasi, Delhi, Asansol, Rampur and more.

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON SEPTEMBER 29 (THURSDAY)

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.