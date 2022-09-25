IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday fully or partially cancelled 369 trains as the department needs to carry out maintenance and operational works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. The railways, in an announcement, said 250 trains scheduled to depart on September 25 were fully cancelled while 119 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after 210 trains scheduled to depart on September 24 were fully cancelled while 78 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Update: What Is Indian Railways Newly Installed Real Time Train Monitoring System? Details Inside

COMPLETE LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON SEPTEMBER 25 (SUNDAY)

01373 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 03037 , 03038 , 03085 , 03086 , 03091 , 03092 , 03407 , 03408 , 03431 , 03432 , 03433 , 04019 , 04020 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05404 , 05405 , 05406 , 05407 , 05408 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06641 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11042 , 11121 , 11122 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12120 , 12129 , 12130 , 12261 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12869 , 12950 , 13287 , 13288 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 14123 , 14124 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15035 , 15036 , 17006 , 18010 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18190 , 18202 , 18203 , 18213 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 19120 , 19207 , 19208 , 20471 , 20808 , 20809 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22152 , 22161 , 22162 , 22167 , 22844 , 22845 , 22905 , 22910 , 22959 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 30411 , 30412 , 30416 , 30451 , 31311 , 31314 , 31317 , 31318 , 31411 , 31414 , 31415 , 31418 , 31420 , 31471 , 31614 , 31615 , 31616 , 31617 , 31629 , 31711 , 31712 , 31814 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741 , 37746 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37844 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52540 , 52541

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

