Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted By Indian Railways Today; Check List Here

IRCTC Update: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted By Indian Railways Today; Check List Here

The Indian Railways on Tuesday cancelled and diverted several trains due to operational and maintenance reasons.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Coimbatore, Banaras, Bhagalpur, etc.

New Delhi: Several trains were cancelled and diverted by Indian Railways on Tuesday due to maintenance and operational works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Many trains scheduled to depart today were also rescheduled by Indian Railways. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Coimbatore, Banaras, Bhagalpur, etc.

Earlier, the Indian Railways announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

You may like to read

List of trains fully cancelled today (March 28)

03485/03486 (Godda – Hansdiha – Godda)

03457 (Dumka – Hansdiha)

03441 (Hansdiha – Bhagalpur)

03444/03443 (Bhagalpur – Hansdiha – Bhagalpur)

Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn

Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special

Train No. 15104/15103 (Banaras-Gorakhpur-Banaras)

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on March 28

Partial Cancellation / Diversion / Rescheduling of Train Services

List of trains rescheduled

03455 (Dumka – Godda) will be rescheduled by two hours

03482 (Bhagalpur – Godda) will be rescheduled

03456 (Godda – Dumka) will be rescheduled

18186 Godda – Tatanagar Express, 12349 Godda – New Delhi Express, 18604 Godda – Ranchi Express will be rescheduled from Godda at 4 pm

List of trains diverted today

Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Daily Karnataka Superfast Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru o­n March 28, 2023 will be diverted to run via Pune, Lonavala, Vasai Road, Vadodara, Ratlam and Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Train No. 12629 Yesvantpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Bi-weekly Karnataka Sampark Kranti Superfast Express, leaving from Yesvantpur o­n March 28 will be diverted to run via Pune, Lonavala,Panvel, Kalyan and Manmad stations.

Train No.19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be diverted via Muzaffarupur Jn. – Sitamarhi – Raxaul Jn.- Sagauli Jn.

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

Train no. 15716 (AII-KNE) will be diverted via Ayodhya Cantt-Mankapur-Gorakhpur-Chhapra

Train no. 19046 (Chhapra-Surat) JCO will be diverted via Ghazipur City-Aurnihar-Jaunpur instead of its proper route Paharpur-Indara-Mau-Shahganj-Jaunpur

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.