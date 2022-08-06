New Delhi: Hundreds of trains are cancelled, delayed or diverted every day due to bad weather, operational and maintenance-related issues. The Indian Railways on Saturday announced that 124 trains that were scheduled to depart on August 6 were fully cancelled while 33 trains were partially cancelled. Meanwhile, 11 trains were rescheduled and 14 trains were for diverted by the railways. Train passengers can always check details of trains’ live running status on IRCTC’s official website.Also Read - Good News Bengaluru! Now Travel Easy To Airport At Rs 35 Only Via These Trains. Deets Inside

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

Three steps to check your train’s running status

1. Visit official website – www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

2. Scroll down below and enter details such as train number and date of your trains scheduled to depart

3. Click on the search button where the details will be declared if your train has been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted.

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide