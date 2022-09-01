IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways cancelled 177 trains which were set to depart on Friday over maintenance, engineering and operational reasons. According to the notification issued by the railways on Thursday, 115 scheduled to depart on September 2 were cancelled while 62 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Asansol, Udhampur, Raipur and more.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Good News Rail Passengers! Now Order Food On WhatsApp Via THIS App On Your Train Journeys

List of trains cancelled on September 2 (Friday)

00113 , 01823 , 01824 , 01825 , 01826 , 01827 , 01828 , 02563 , 02564 , 03592 , 03615 , 03616 , 03625 , 03626 , 04213 , 04214 , 04296 , 04297 , 04615 , 04616 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05509 , 05510 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08267 , 08268 , 08429 , 08430 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 11271 , 11272 , 12179 , 12180 , 12596 , 12771 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12850 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 14123 , 14124 , 15084 , 15777 , 15778 , 15903 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18235 , 18236 , 18237 , 18238 , 18239 , 18240 , 20949 , 22161 , 22453 , 22454 , 22531 , 22532 , 22846 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36812 , 36855 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37657 , 37658 , 37746 , 37811 , 37812 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

