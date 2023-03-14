Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Several trains were cancelled and rescheduled by Indian Railways today as part of maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

IRCTC Update: The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Kolkata among others. (File Photo)

IRCTC Update: Several trains were cancelled and rescheduled by Indian Railways on Tuesday as part of maintenance and operational related works. The railway department carries out engineering and maintenance works every week for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Kolkata among others.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY (MARCH 14)

Train No 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

Train No·08017/08018 Kharagpur-Balasore-Kharagpur Special

Train No.08031/08032 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Special

Cancellation of local train (Eastern Railway)

Up Train: 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31437 (Naihati), 31439( Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel).

Dn Train: 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel).

Cancellation of Mail/Express/Passenger train:

Up 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – SIURI), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat)

DN 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah), 13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).

LIST OF PARTIALLY CANCELLED TRAINS TODAY

Train numbers – 12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO to will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni.

UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda),

Dn Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar o­n March 15 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

Rescheduling of Train Services:

Train No 13138 Azamgarh – Kolkata express will be short originated from Chhapra instead of Azamgarh.

Train No 12103 Pune -Lucknow Express JCO

Train Numbers – 08063/08064 Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special will be short terminated at Balasore

HOW TO CONFIRM IF YOUR TRAIN IS CANCELLED

Trains passengers can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or resceduled by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

