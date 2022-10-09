IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 180 trains as the department needs to carry out maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. According to the notification shared by the railway department, 131 trains scheduled to depart on October 9 were fully cancelled while 59 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Kanpur, Bhatinda, Lucknow, Varanasi, Delhi and more.Also Read - Case Filed Against Owners Of Cattle Hit By Vande Bharat Express, Train Repaired After Accident

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 9 (SUNDAY)

01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02132 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05010 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07458 , 07461 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09089 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09144 , 09159 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 12114 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 19405 , 19406 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22140 , 22152 , 22171 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33742 , 33743 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 93015 , 93024

HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Trains passengers should note that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

