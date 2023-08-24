Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Chennai Express, Mumbai Central Weekly Special Among Other Trains Cancelled Today; Check Full List

IRCTC Update: Chennai Express, Mumbai Central Weekly Special Among Other Trains Cancelled Today; Check Full List

The list of cancelled trains comprises of Katpadi Passenger Special, Chennai Central Express, Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, Mumbai Central Weekly Special among others. Check full list here.

IRCTC Update: Chennai Express, Mumbai Central Weekly Special Among Other Trains Cancelled Today; Check Full List

IRCTC Update: Several trains were cancelled and rescheduled by Indian Railways on Tuesday as part of maintenance and operational related works. The railway department carries out engineering and maintenance works every week for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. The list of cancelled trains comprises of Katpadi Passenger Special, Chennai Central Express, Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, Mumbai Central Weekly Special among others.

Trending Now

Check full list of Trains cancelled on August 24

Train No. 07581 Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger Special leaving Tirupati at 10.55 hrs o­n and from 21st August, 2023 to 27th August, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No. 07660 Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger Special leaving Katpadi at 15.00 hrs o­n and from 21st August, 2023 to 27th August, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No. 17237 Bitragunta – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta at 04.45 hrs o­n and from 21st August to 25th August, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No. 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs o­n and from 21st August to 25th August, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No.09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Jn Weekly Special leaving Udhna at 20.00 hrs. From 19th July, 2023 to 30th August, 2023 (Wednesdays) and reach Mangaluru jn at 18.30 hrs. o­n the next day (7 Services) has been cancelled.

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru Jn – Udhna Weekly Summer Special leaving Mangaluru Jn at 21.10 hrs from 20th July, 2023 to 31st August, 2023 (Thursdays) and reach Udhna at 21.05 hrs. o­n the next day (7 Services) has been cancelled.

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special from 19th July 2023 to 30th August 2023.

Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Weekly Special from 21st July 2023 to 1st September 2023.

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special from 17th July 2023 to 28th August 2023.

Train No. 09576 Mahbubnagar – Rajkot Special from 18th July 2023 to 29th August 2023.

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Patna Weekly Special from 24th July 2023 to 28th August 2023.

Train No. 09418 Patna – Ahmedabad Weekly Special from 25th July 2023 to 29th August 2023.

Train No. 09523 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special from 18th July 2023 to 29th August, 2023.

Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Weekly Special from 19th July 2023 to 30th August, 2023.

Train No. 09421 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Special from 17th July 2023 to 28th August, 2023.

Train No. 09422 Darbhanga – Ahmedabad Special from 19th July 2023 to 30th August, 2023.

Train No. 09413 Ahmedabad – Samastipur Special from 18th July to 29th August, 2023.

Train No. 09414 Samastipur – Ahmedabad Special from 20th July to 31st August, 2023.

Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Special from 19th July 2023 to 30th August, 2023.

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru – Udhna Special from 20th July 2023 to 31st August, 2023.

Train No. 09005 Vapi – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly from 16th July 2023to 27th August, 2023.

Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar – Vapi Bi-Weekly Special from 17th July 2023 to 28th August, 2023.

Train No. 09025 Valsad – Danapur Special from 24th July 2023 to 28th August, 2023.

Train No. 09026 Danapur – Valsad Special from 25th July 2023 to 29th August, 2023.

Train No. 09097 Valsad – Jammu Tawi AC Superfast Special from 17th July 2023 to 28th August, 2023.

Train No. 09098 Jammu Tawi – Udhna AC Superfast Special from 18th July 2023 to 29th August, 2023.

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special from 21st July 2023 to 25th August, 2023.

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special from 22nd July 2023 to 26th August, 2023.

Train No. 09117 Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special from 21st July 2023 to 25th August, 2023.

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj – Surat Weekly Special from 22nd July 2023 to 26th August, 2023.

Train No. 09321 Indore – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special from 26th July 2023 to 30th August, 2023

Train No. 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Indore Weekly from 28th July 2023 to 1st September, 2023

Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Weekly Special from 20th July 2023 to 31st August, 2023

Train No. 09323 Pune – Indore Weekly Special from 21st July 2023 to 1st September, 2023

Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly from 19th July 2023 to 27th September 2023.

Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special from 20th July 2023 to 28th September, 2023.

Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special from 20th July 2023 to 28th September 2023.

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani – Valsad Weekly Special from 21st July 2023 to 29th September 2023.

Train No. 09068 Udaipur City – Valsad Weekly Special from 18th July 2023 to 1st August, 2023.

Train No. 09093 Udhna – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special from 15th July 2023 to 26th August, 2023.

Train No. 09094 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Udhna Weekly Special from 16th July 2023 to 27th August, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES