IRCTC Update: Over 240 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today Cancelled. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Over 240 trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled by Indian Railways due to maintenance and operational-related works.

According to the railway department, 87 more trains scheduled to depart on March 3 were partially cancelled. (File Photo)

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled over 240 trains for carrying out maintenance and operational work for infrastructure upkeep and safety. According to the railway department, 87 more trains scheduled to depart on March 3 were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Kanpur, Asansol, Delhi, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Buxar, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, etc.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On March 3 (Friday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04648 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05117 , 05118 , 05241 , 05245 , 05247 , 05334 , 05366 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06848 , 07464 , 07465 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 08031 , 08032 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11426 , 12073 , 12074 , 12225 , 12245 , 12246 , 12277 , 12278 , 12503 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12605 , 12668 , 12703 , 12744 , 12821 , 12822 , 12863 , 12864 , 12875 , 12891 , 12892 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13511 , 13512 , 14213 , 14214 , 14223 , 14224 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15113 , 15114 , 15120 , 15203 , 15204 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16845 , 16846 , 17236 , 17237 , 17238 , 17347 , 17348 , 18046 , 18104 , 18115 , 18116 , 18415 , 18416 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 20931 , 20948 , 20949 , 22306 , 22531 , 22532 , 22623 , 22627 , 22628 , 22667 , 22832 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

You can also confirm if your train has been cancelled by following these steps –

Log onto indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

You Can Order Food Via WhatsApp During Train Journey

Train Passengers can book their food on trains via WhatsApp. Passengers can use the feature by dialling +91 8750001323. At present, the feature is available on select trains and will be extended to others based on customer feedback. It may take longer to access the website at times due to network connectivity issues.

How to enable access to e-catering services

Step 1 : While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting www.ecatering.irctc.co.in .

: While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting . Step 2: Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC.

Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC. Step 3: A WhatsApp number will be enabled for two-way communication where an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of services for the passengers.

