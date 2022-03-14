New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has asked the Railways to reconsider its decision to let its zones for building food plazas on rail land, news agency PTI reported on Monday. In an order issued on March 8, the Railway Board permitted its 17 zones to use vacant spots at stations for such units.Also Read - Railways To Open Over 100 Food Plazas, Multi-Cuisine Restaurants At Stations. Details Here

"Setting up of food plaza/fast food units/multi cuisine restaurants by Zonal Railways at the vacant/non-utilised space available at railway stations… References have been received from Zonal Railways seeking permission to operate major static units (Food Plazas, Fast Food Units and Multi Cuisine restaurants) in view of the fact that many spaces allotted to IRCTC have continued to remain vacant thus leading to non-provision of passenger service and loss of railway revenue," the order issued by the Railway Board had stated.

According to IRCTC spokesperson Anand Jha, currently, there are approximately 300 food plazas under operation by the IRCTC and over 75 more are expected to be finalised in the coming months. "The IRCTC has requested the railways for reconsideration of its decision," Jha said.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that IRCTC has returned about 40 food plaza sites to the railways due to non-participation by bidders owing to poor financial and operational feasibility. They also blamed the poor location of the sites for the IRCTC’s decision. The sources also indicated that the units were delayed also due to the pandemic.

“There had been non-operations and some closure of the units too. The railways had extended its benefits of reduction of license fee payable by its licensee-based catering units too. Two years of a pandemic cannot be ignored when business over railway station almost came to a standstill. Scope of work for food plaza operation was drastically curtailed,” the source said.

The railways earn approximately Rs 120 crore per annum from static units, which includes refreshment rooms, janahaars along with food plazas and fast food units, the sources said.

This came down to around Rs 10 crore during FY 2020-21 primarily due to the pandemic, PTI sources added.