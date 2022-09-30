Vande Bharat Express diet menu: Newly introduced Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express which is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar station today, will come with a befitting Health Conscious Low Calorie Millet Rich Regional menu, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement. The professional Catering Services arm of Indian Railways i.e. IRCTC shall deliver rich cuisine experience to travellers’ taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs. The Indian Railways will serve the high end local delicacies suited to the taste-buds of passengers in the semi-high speed train.Also Read - IRCTC Update, September 29: Indian Railways Cancels 244 Trains Today. Check List Here

Vande Bharat Express diet menu

The Menu service being planned to suit the train schedule timings includes Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner on the motto “Quality First “.

Health Conscious and Low calorie food options made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc shall be integral to the menu.

It will also focus on the preference of Fasting/ Jain/ Senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section.

Dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu.

which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu. In a first, Healthy Malt Beverages for travelling kids are being introduced as a service in the premium train.

for travelling kids are being introduced as a service in the premium train. Replacing Chocolate Bars with local Brands of “Peanut Chikki” with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, Go Local ideology.

The customised menu for Vande Bharat Train is also in sync with the theme of ensuing year 2023 which is poised to be celebrated World over as the International Year of Millets. The initiative has been steered by India in the U.N. General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Also Read - IRCTC Launches New, Easy Service For Checking Live Train Status And PNR Without Visiting Any Website | Details Inside

On board hospitality shall be extended by engaging experienced and competent professionals of balanced gender mix at par with the Mumbai Ahmedabad Corporate Tejas Trains run by IRCTC. Also Read - Navrati 2022: IRCTC Launches Matarani Rajdhani Tour Package; Check Dates, Price, How to Book Ticket

The much awaited experience of High end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital – to the Capital of Maharashtra State in Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all from October 1.