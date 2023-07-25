Home

Business

IRCTC Down: Railway Ticket Booking Service Unavailable As Users Complain Of Error Message

IRCTC Down: Railway Ticket Booking Service Unavailable As Users Complain Of Error Message

IRCTC Down: Users were not able to book train tickets as the railway ticket booking service of Indian Railways faced an outage.

IRCTC Booking Unavailable

IRCTC Update: The website and application of the railway ticket booking service – Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) – faced an outage as users complained that they were unable to book train tickets. The IRCTC said the website was down due to technical reasons and a team is attending to resolve the issue.

Trending Now

“Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed,” the IRCTC said in a statement.

You may like to read

Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

IRCTC Booking Unavailable: Other Options To Book Tickets

In another statement, the IRCTC said train tickets can also be booked on other platforms including MakeMyTrip. Several users said they were unable to book train tickets as the IRCTC website was down and displayed an error message. However, users can book their tickets from other platforms.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

IRCTC Tatkal

As the IRCTC website faced an error, users complained that they were unable to book IRCTC tatkal tickets on other railway ticket booking platforms like MakeMyTrip. The users said other train ticket booking platforms like MakeMyTrip redirects the link to IRCTC website whenever the user selects IRCT tatkal ticket.

Fot Tatkal booking for amazon/make my trip, it is rediredting to Icrct login page and the page is down. — SP (@sp_retail) July 25, 2023

IRCTC Down: MakeMyTrip Responds

Travel company MakeMyTrip said the IRCTC had informed them about its website facing an error due to technical issues. “Dear Customer, Please be informed that we have received an update from IRCTC that they are experiencing some technical issues. The team is already working on the same to resolve the issue at the earliest. Therefore we would request you to kindly wait for some,” MakeMyTrip said in a statement on Twitter.

Dear Customer, Please be informed that we have received an update from IRCTC that they are experiencing some technical issues. The team is already working on the same to resolve the issue at the earliest. Therefore we would request you to kindly wait for some — MakeMyTrip Care (@makemytripcare) July 25, 2023

The IRCTC had urged users to be patient as they look to resolve the issue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES